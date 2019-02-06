Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in befitting manner

Islamabad

The whole nation on Tuesday observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner with renewed pledge to continue extending all possible support to people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), who are struggling for more than seven decades to get their legitimate right to self-determination.

This year, the Day was observed in Pakistan and other parts of the world at a time when Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have reached at a new level of oppression and human rights’ denial to crush the indigenous freedom movement against the subjugating forces.

The government has planned a number of activities to mark the day and expose massive human rights violations being committed by brutal Indian forces to suppress indigenous freedom movement of the people of Kashmir.

Tuesday was a public holiday in Pakistan and across the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One minute-silence was observed at 10 am to pay tribute to Shuhada of Kashmir, who sacrificed their lives to get their inalienable right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of United Nations.

A human chain was formed at D chowk as large number of people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) gathered here to mark the ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’.

By observing the silence, the whole nation with one voice paid tributes to martyrs of Kashmir, who sacrificed their lives for their legitimate right of self-determination in line with the resolutions passed by the Security Council of United Nations..— APP

