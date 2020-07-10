Kashmir Solidarity Conferences.

With a view to carry forward the mission of Mr. Zahid Malik (late), Founder of the daily Pakistan Observer (PO) and the Nazriya Pakistan Council (NPC), the current Editor-in-Chief of the PO, Mr Faisal Zahid Malik and Executive Editor, Mr. Gauhar Zahid Malik have been regularly holding conferences and seminars on the eve of 5 February i.e. Kashmir Solidarity Day. Quite a good number of dignitaries such as President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), Ministers, prominent Kashmiri leaders and distinguished political and social personalities address on the occasion. The Chairman of All-Party Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also address on the occasion direct from Srinagar. In his live telephonic address, he pays rich and glowing tributes to the services of Mr. Zahid Malik (late) for the cause of Kashmir.