Kashmir shuts against Shopian killings, shifting of prisoners

Srinagar

A complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir valley against the Shopian killings and shifting of prisoners from Kashmir to outside jails on the call of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

The shutdown call had been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a pro-freedom conglomerate of Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik. They had called for a march to south Kashmir’s Shopian to offer condolences to families of the youth killed in army firing at Pahnoo village in the district on Sunday evening.

All the major district headquarters, towns, and villages remained closed with public and private transport off the roads.

Police has also issued advisory and sought the cooperation of people to maintain “order and peace” in wake of the protest march towards Shopian.

“Also South Kashmir particularly in Shopian restriction has been placed. General Public is requested not to pay attention to any rumours, a police spokesperson said in its statement.

JKLF chief Yasin Malik was arrested and lodged at Srinagar Central Jail, while Geelani and Umer Farooq have been placed under house arrest.

Schools, colleges and universities have been closed. All examinations scheduled for Wednesday had to be postponed.

Train services have also been suspended. Internet services in south Kashmir areas also continued to remain suspended for the third consecutive day.

Markets, public transport and other businesses remained closed in Srinagar city and other district headquarters of the valley, while private transport moved in areas not placed under restrictions.

Heavy deployments of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been made in all the sensitive places in the valley.

Meanwhile reports said that Sopore town also observed complete shutdown on JRL’s call.

All business establishments and education institutions remain shut in town ,while as public transport was ply thin on roads, petrol pumps, other Government offices and private sector are also closed in town.

However forces has been deployed at many places in town to prevent any untoward incidents including at main Chowk, Main Bazaar, Shah Dargah chowk and Chankhan area.—GK