Kashmir shuts for 7th day protesting Shopian killings

Srinagar

A complete shutdown was observed across Kashmir while youth continued to engage in clashes with forces through the day in parts of Valley in protest to the killings in Shopian last Sunday in which 13 militants and 4 civilians were killed. It was seventh consecutive shutdown day.

Markets remained shut while schools and colleges were closed. There were curbs on movement of people in parts of Srinagar city to prevent protests called by Joint resistance leadership (JRL) over militant and civilian killings in Shopian.

Contingents of police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were deployed on the roads, lanes and by-lanes to foil youth from pelting stones and raising protests particularly in downtown area of Srinagar. The restrictions were imposed in the jurisdiction of five police station areas of Khanyar, Nowhata, Rainawari, Safakadal, M R Gunj of old city Srinagar. Curbs were also imposed in Maisuma, Kralkhud areas of the city. Authorities imposed the restrictions under Section 144 CrPC as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of protest call by JRL and shutdown call by traders bodies.

Local residents said armed forces arrived early in the morning and stood on guard at shop fronts and major flashpoints throughout the day in downtown. They said forces laid large coils of concertina wires and barricades on roads to restrict movement of public.

In Srinagar, clashes were witnessed at main Chowk Soura, Nageen, Habakadal and Fateh Kadal areas.

After Friday prayers, witnesses said, youth came on roads amid chants of pro-freedom slogans and resorted to stone pelting on forces. The clashes continued for some time in these areas. Police said Station house officer Nageen suffered injuries in a stone pelting incident.

“Our colleague SHO Nigeen Insp Manzoor got injured today morning in a stone pelting incident. He is being treated in hospital. We pray for his speedy recovery,” police said.

Meanwhile a complete shutdown was observed in South Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian districts for 6-th consecutive day on Friday. Clashes erupted after Friday afternoon at some places during which some youth sustained injuries.

Local residents said that youth after offering Friday prayers in Qalampora village of Pulwama started pelting stones on a party of army. The residents said that army resorted to aerial firing triggering clashes between two sides.

A youth identified as Rouf Ahmad Parra, 20, who sustained injury during the clashes, was shifted to community health centre Rajpora for treatment. A doctor at the hospital said that the youth has a minor injury on forehead and they were ascertaining the nature of injury.

Senior superintendent of police for Pulwama said that the youth has a superficial wound and denied that he has any bullet injury. Clashes after Friday prayers also erupted between forces and youth at Imamsahib and Safan-Naman area of Shopian.

Local residents said that youth pelted stones on forces after Friday congregational prayers who retaliated with firing pellets and teargas canisters in which some youth sustained injuries. Local sources said that around 7 youth were injured in Imamsahib and 5 in Safan- Naman.

Authorities at district hospital Shopian said that three youth with pellet injuries were received at the hospital. “Two of them were referred to Srinagar for treatment while one was discharged after treatment,” the authorities said.—RK