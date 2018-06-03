Kashmir shuts against civilian killings, sacrilege of Jamia Masjid

Srinagar

A complete shutdown is being observed across Kashmir valley Saturday to protest against civilian killings and the desecration of Jamia Masjid.

Joint Resistance Leadership of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for shutdown in Kashmir today. All shops and other business establishments are closed while public transport is off the roads in Srinagar.

However, the situation is tense in Downtown Srinagar following the death of a youth who was run over by a CRPF vehicle in Nowhatta yesterday. Rail services have been suspended while Internet has been shut in Srinagar and Budgam districts in central Kashmir.

JKLF Chief Yasin Malik was arrested while Syed Ali Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were placed under house arrest.—GK