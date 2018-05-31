Kashmir shutdown on June 2

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for shutdown in Kashmir on June 2 to protest against the increase in civilian killings and alleged high-handedness of the government forces.

JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik, in a statement, asked the people to observe a general strike on June 2 to “register strong and peaceful protest against the barbaric and vile actions of brutality.”

The leadership condemned the recent increase in civilian killings, desecration of religious places, and unnecessary and unjustified deployment of heavy contingents of forces in Jamia Masjid Srinagar area, said the statement.

The JRL, according to the statement, also asked people to observe shutdown against “desecration of graveyards of martyrs, chopping off of orchards at Sugan Shopian, killing of a civilian Bilal Ahmad Ganie and plight of prisoners in various jails including Tihar.”

JRL appealed to the UN Secretary General and the UN member countries to appoint a delegation to take stock of the volatile situation in Jammu and Kashmir regarding “gross violations of human rights at the hands of Indian forces.”—GK