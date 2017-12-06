Kashmir settlement through talks stressed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Jahangir Ghani Butt have stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue among Pakistan, India and the true representatives of Kashmiri people.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza addressing public meetings during a visit to Kokernag area of Islamabad district said, “The unresolved Kashmir dispute is a test case for the world consciousness.” He was accompanied by party leaders Nisar Ahmed Rather, Shujat-ul-Islam, Molvi Aarif, Zahoor Ahmed, Yawar Ahmed and Ajaz Ahmed.

The Working President of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.—KMS