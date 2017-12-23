Kashmir settlement lies in UN resolutions: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmed Waza has said that Kashmir is an internationally-recognized dispute and its most democratic, peaceful and viable solution only lies in the implementation of the UN resolutions. Mukhtar Ahmed Waza addressing a public gathering in Tral area of Pulwama, today, said that India would never succeed to conquer the hearts of Kashmiri people. He reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue their freedom struggle till taking it reached its logical conclusion.—KMS