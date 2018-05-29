Kashmir settlement key to lasting peace in S Asia: Masood

Vienna

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, President Monday emphasized the absolute need to establish lasting peace in South Asia, without any preconditions and resolving all outstanding issues, especially the issue of Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue, negotiations and mediation all within the framework of the United Nations.

He made these remarks while addressing the inaugural session of the International Peace Studies Conference 2018 organized by the Academic Council on the United Nations System (ACUNS) held at the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna, Austria, on Monday.

President Masood Khan told his audience that even though the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) has been deployed in the region to help monitor the situation along the Line of Control yet there is a dire need to make it more functional and effective.

Kashmir he said is the core conflict in South Asia needing resolution through engagements and dialogues between the two neighbouring countries while fulfilling aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and safeguarding their human rights.

He observed that the Security Council should proactively encourage and guide parties to the dispute to engage in negotiations, mediations and arbitrations as well as other legal means, as provided in Article 33 of the UN Charter; but if the parties fail to settle the dispute by such means, they should refer it to the Security Council in accordance with Article 37

A method he added, should be devised to ensure implementation of and compliance with the Security Council resolutions. Members should be obligated not to act unilaterally and violate or erode the Council’s solemn pledges and resolutions.

The session was also addressed among other by Michael Spindelegger former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Austria.—Email