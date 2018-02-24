Kashmir settlement imperative for peace: Waza

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that amicable settlement of the Kashmir dispute is imperative for durable peace in the region.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza addressing a public gathering at Sagam Bidar in Islamabad district, today, condemned the arrest of youth during cordon and search operations in Islamabad, Pulwama Shopian and Kulgam districts.

He said that south Kashmir had been turned into a military garrison and new army camps were coming up every week. Mukhtar Waza said that the leadership of Pakistan, India and Kashmir could sort out solution of the dispute through meaningful and result-oriented dialogue. He said that the use of brute force could not deter the Kashmiris from pursuing their mission. He said Kashmir is a political dispute and should be settled politically and democratically in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.—KMS