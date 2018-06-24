Kashmir settlement a must to end bloodshed: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that the dance of death and destruction will not end until the Kashmir dispute is resolved in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar Urged the UN to fulfill the commitments it made to the Kashmiri people through the resolutions passed by its Security Council.

He welcomed the assertion of Pakistan to facilitate the International Commission of Inquiry to visit Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan had said that it was ready to facilitate the Commission of Inquiry as proposed in a recent UN report to AJK if India gave a similar access to the UN team to occupied Kashmir. “It is a welcome step,” he said, adding that India must not shy away from this international obligation if it had nothing to hide.

The APHC Chairman urged the World Body to take cognisance of the deteriorating human rights situation in occupied Kashmir and take steps for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute to put an end to the bloodshed at the hands of the Indian forces in the territory.

Meanwhile, APHC staged a protest in Hyderpora area of Srinagar against the ongoing killing spree and other human rights violations by the Indian troops. The demonstration was participated by a large number of people including Hurriyat leaders and activists, Muhammad Yusuf Naqash, Bashir Ahmed Qureshi, Syed Muhammad Shafi, Imtiaz Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Yasin Attai, Imran Ahmed, Agha Syed Muhammad Yousuf and Pervez Ahmed Butt.

On the other hand, an APHC spokesman condemned the occupation authorities for keeping Syed Ali Gilani under continued house arrest and preventing him from offering Juma prayers.—KMS