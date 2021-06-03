Kashmir resolution through tripartite dialogue stressed

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Kashmir Freedom Front (KFF), Syed Bashir Andrabi has stressed the resolution of Kashmir dispute through tripartite dialogue.

Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar, said, the Kashmir dispute can be settled either by tripartite talks among India, Pakistan and the genuine people of Kashmir or though implementing the UN resolutions but Indian ruling dispensation is bypassing its own Prime Minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru, who took the matter to the United Nations.

Syed Bashir Andrabi also condemned the recent killing of youth by Indian troops and appealed the people to follow the programs of of Hurriyat leadership so that the people of Kashmir could attain their birthright and save their life and property from occupation.—KMS