Kashmir resistance continuation of Karbala: Yasin

Srinagar

The chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family is a glorious page of Islamic history that will always remain a source of inspiration for all those who stand against tyranny and oppression.

Muhammad Yasin Malik addressing a religious gathering at Kathi Darwaza in Srinagar, today, said, “The resistance of the people of Jammu Kashmir is also a continuation of Karbala. No election till right to self-determination shall be our guiding principle.”

Muhammad Yasin Malik along with a delegation participated in the gathering. In his address on the occasion, the JKLF chairman said the battle of Karbala marks a distinction between truth and falsehood and makes us to recall that in the continuing struggle between truth and false, the last victory always belong to the truth.

The JKLF chairman said the resistance in Jammu Kashmir is also continuation of Karbala as oppressed people of this land are resisting the forces of evil, tyranny, occupation and oppression from a long time.

He said that oppressive forces were operating with impunity in Kashmir and killing, maiming, caging and humiliating humans shamelessly and main objective of these forces was to suppress freedom of humans, subdue their democratic voices and even ban mourning’s.

Yasin Malik said the oppressors have come up with another plan to enhance their tyranny in Jammu Kashmir, which is burning and we are receiving the bodies of our young ones on daily basis but the ruling regime just to satisfy its masters in Delhi has announced the schedule for so-called municipal and panchayat elections.

“These rulers and their masters have no regret or remorse on ongoing slaughter of Kashmiris but instead want to put our land and lives in more trouble that too in the name of so-called empowerment of masses and democracy.”

The JKLF chairman said that India has always been using this drama as a license to kill, maim suppress Kashmiris and legalize its occupation on this land and it is the duty of every Muslim who loves Hussain (RA) to stay away from this drama. “How can we vote and strengthen those who are killed and maimed our thousands, jailed our young and old including women and are continuing this oppression unabated.

On the occasion people present in the gathering raised enthusiastic slogans in favor of Islam, Azadi, and resistance.

Meanwhile, police has arrested JKLF district Ganderbal president Bashir Ahmad Rather. On the other hand, a JKLF delegation comprising Showkat Ahmad Bakhshi, Ghulam Rasool Dar Eidhi, Noor Muhammad Kalwal, M Zaman Mir , Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Bashir Ahmad Kashmiri, Muhammad Sideeq Shah, Professor Javed , Ghulam Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Hussain Aakhoon , Merajud Din Parray and visited the graveyard of Saheed Ajaz Dar and prayed for his soul.—KMS

