Kashmir: Remembering Amanullah Khan

Views from Srinagar

Arif Kamal

AMAN sahib stayed way above his contemporaries as a synthesizer of Kashmiri pride in their past and of future aspirations, a connector among regions of the erstwhile state of J&K that we call today a unity in diversity. He was a passionate revolutionary and still not a militant or a ‘demagogue’. As a tribute to Aman Ullah Khan on the anniversary of his death, I am reproducing the article I had written last year.

Today, the admirers and friends revisit the memory of late Amanullah Khan, an icon of contemporary Kashmiri struggle, in time with the first anniversary of his passing away. The commemoration brings back images that are central to his personality, thought and vision; and thus unfolds a composite picture of him as an institution rather than an individual. The iconic standing of Amanullah Khan though multi-dimensional, has been most pronounced in three ways: he stayed way above his contemporaries as a synthesizer of Kashmiri pride in their past and aspirations for future; a connector among regions of the erstwhile state of J&K that we call a ‘unity-in-diversity’; and a passionate revolutionary and still not a ‘militant’ or a ‘demagogue’.

In the grammar books on struggle for national emancipation, we know of Comrade Che Guevara: born and raised in Argentina, unfolded revolution in Cuba, and fought and died in Bolivia. In relative terms, Amanullah Khan was no internationalist but certainly in a unique position to relate himself or to be related with all regions of J&K: He was born and raised in Astore-Gilgit Baltistan, exposed to a full spectrum of politics in Kashmir Valley and Jammu, and later, steered the nationalist forces in LoC West and diaspora with a strong connectivity across the divide in the State. At last, he willed to be buried in Gilgit, the farthest and most detached of various fragments of J&K, only to symbolize unity of the State. In his lifetime, he acquired a deep rooted understanding of ‘Kashmiri identity’ as a ‘generic name’, beyond the ethno-centric approaches and later on, transferred that to a broad constituency of adherents: activists ‘flying various colours and shades’, and others among the so-called ‘sleepers’ of our time.

Amanullah Khan as we knew him, was a dreamer who saw his motherland free at the end of an unflinching struggle. He followed the footsteps of world freedom fighters in the hope that one day his cherished dream may come true. In this, he established very close liaison with Afro-Caribbeans, Palestinians, and Latin Americans as well as with Indo-Chinese, so as to learn how a nation could be led to eventual emancipation. His inner thinking was revealed in the organizational structure that he opted for establishing JKNLF. It mirrored an overwhelming influence of Algeria’s FLN or Front de Libération Nationale and its politically-piloted struggle for achieving national liberation. He was eager to step into the footsteps of Ahmed Bin Bella, closely watching the developments in the Algerian struggle against French colonial occupation.

A key to understanding Aman legacy has been manifest in two ventures he conceived and actualized in his formative phase: Habibia College in Karachi’s Lee Market and Journal ‘Voice of Kashmir’. The College that he pioneered served as vehicle for educating youth from Gilgit Baltistian in the main, and from Poonch and thus groomed a generation that subsequently became the vanguard of a great social change and political reawakening in these regions. Similarly, the Journal played a central role in providing a two-way flow of ideas between constituency at home and experiences from abroad. The two were certainly the precursors of political institutions that came into the fore in the 1960s and in the subsequent phases.

Amanullah Khan was an early exponent of the so-called ‘third option’ (‘first option’ in his diction) for J&K that rested upon unity of the State in a democratic order. He was centerpiece of the pioneering activist groupings that unfolded thoughts and actionable agenda beyond the UN Resolutions and stereotypes on accession. Points in case were Independence Committee (1964), Plebiscite Front (1965-1966), National Liberation Front (1966) and JKLF of the later years. The struggle that he envisaged and promoted related to use of “all means” that were seen legitimate under the UN framework for decolonization and practices of national liberation struggles in the Afro-Asian Latin-American context.

Interestingly, in pursuance of the actionable agenda, Aman Sahib had assembled passionate political workers from all strata of Kashmiri society, having roots in all regions: Jammu, Valley and Gilgit-Baltistan; and established a bridgehead of political platforms on both sides of the divide. None other than him in the Kashmiri political arena had succeeded in establishing sustainable political institutions and cadre across the divide that owed allegiance to one central political command.

In advocating the Kashmiris primacy and their choice for mode of struggle, Aman Sahib was certainly a man of resolve (synonymous with his view of ‘Johed-e-Musalsal’) but not a stereotype demagogue. He was always ready to sit and make a common cause on self-determination with all those engaged in the politics of ‘Shah-Rag’ or ‘Atoot-Ang’. Similarly, his notion of ‘struggle by all means’ was inspired by Ahmed Bin Bella’s FLN and similar other politically-driven manifestations and not necessarily seeking a change through the ‘barrel of a gun’. Evidently, he was ready to give a chance to the political process if this would entail primacy of the first party and serve as an alternate to militancy. In essence, he falls under the category of an idealist, a revolutionary and certainly not a militant.

Any description of Aman legacy will be overwhelmed by three attributes: an unflinching faith in the primacy of Kashmiri people in the triangle of dispute that is to be unknotted, rejection of all notions regarding partitioning of the erstwhile State of J&K on ethnic, geographic or religious lines; and not the least, a faith in Kashmiri people’s relevance as key drivers of change.

—Courtesy: Rising Kashmir

[Author is a former ambassador and is based in Islamabad]