Kashmir reeling under worst Indian occupation: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Huriryat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed the hope that the people of Jammu and Kashmir will eventually be able to secure their freedom from tyrannical clutches of India.

Syed Ali Gilani said this while talking to the personnel of Indian occupational forces, who were present at the gate of his residence to prevent him from proceeding towards Eidgah of offer Eid prayers. A video, which went viral on social media shows supporters of the octogenarian leader slamming open the door. As the door was opened, Syed Ali Gilani confronted a contingent of Indian forces with their vehicles. He was disallowed to go towards Eidgah. On this occasion, Syed Ali Gilani said that Jammu and Kashmir was reeling under the worst Indian occupation where people were not even allowed to offer religious obligations.

He said Kashmiris will continue their struggle for freedom because India had itself accepted Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory, and the people of Kashmir would be given their right to self-determination through a plebiscite.

The APHC Chairman said that the United Nations in its recent report had acknowledged that India was committing worst human rights violations in the territory.

He termed the UN statement as encouraging and said that the World Body had passed at least 18 resolutions wherein it was agreed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decide their future by themselves.

The resolutions, he added, were signed by India and Pakistan as well. He said that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and India should not deny the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.—KMS