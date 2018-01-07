Kashmir to be raised at globel level: Masood

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir said that constructive efforts will be made to enhance international outreach for raising the profile of the Kashmir Issue.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly who called on the President here at Islamabad. During the meeting, they discussed matters of political significance, the latest situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, international issues and various other matters relating to legislation and development.

President AJK praised Pakistan’s unified stance against President Trump’s recent anti-Pakistan statement. He said that Pakistan’s steadfast viewpoint is a testament to the resolve and commitment of Pakistan’s Government, people and Armed Forces in crushing terrorism in the country. Pakistan, he added, has been the main victim of the ongoing ‘war on terror’ and has lost thousands of its civilians and armed personnel suffered colossal loses to its local economy and lost out on foreign investments.

Lamenting President Trump’s statement, President Masood Khan said that the statement is a direct result of the false narrative spewed by Indian lobbies in the United States in order to divert attention from the core issue of Kashmir.

President and Speaker Legislative Assembly while discussing the latest situation in IOK said that the people of IOK are subjected to inconceivable atrocities which constitute war crimes violations of international humanitarian laws. Everyday unarmed innocent Kashmiris are tortured, harassed and murdered by the Indian occupation forces under the pretense of security measures, said the President.

Under the illegal Armed Forces Special Powers Acts (AFSPA), Indian occupation forces, he added, are engaged in the brutal and unaccountable killings of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris who are peacefully demanding their right to self-determination.—PR