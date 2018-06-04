Kashmir political issue, no military solution: Mehbooba

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday said the solution to the problem of Jammu Kashmir cannot be achieved through military means as the nature of the problem is political.

She said the common Kashmiri has to decide whether they want to respond to the call by central government for talks or would continue to live in the present state of affairs where stones and guns are picked by youth.

“We are in difficult times. Policemen are being killed. Some people are branded as Mukhbirs (informers) and killed. Schools and businesses remain closed,” she said, adding that Kashmiris needs to decide what they want.

She said, “I appeal to Hurriyat to step forward and start talking if they want to save Kashmir from this morass.”

She asked Hurriyat to respond to offer about talks. She said we should give our youth a chance to get out the cycle of stones and guns.

“Yesterday an orphan was mowed down amid stone-throwing. Why should our youth throw-stones?” Mehboba asked.

She said the mainstream parties have created an environment for Hurriyat by getting the Government of India announce the unilateral ceasefire.

The Chief Minister was addressing Peoples Democratic Party workers at Sheri Kashmir Park in Srinagar.—RK