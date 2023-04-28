Kashmir Park in DHA Multan opened up for public

DHA Multan Sector U Kashmir Park covering an area of 25 Acres now open for the public.

Kashmir Park is not only a family park but has a lot of fun activities for adventure lovers.

In Kashmir Park, you can also enjoy ATV safari rides and more Dragon Boat Ferries Wheel Drop tower.

There are many rides of similar international standards.Football and Futsal courts for young football enthusiasts,Children’s play area for children’s entertainment, and if you are hungry, you can also order your favourite food from the food corner.

Kashmir Park is a complete family park. So this Eid, visit Kashmir Park DHA Multan with your children.