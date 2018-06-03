Kashmir: Pakistan’s resolution role is unambiguous

Views from Srinagar

Er Rashid

JOINT resistance leadership has a reason to ask New Delhi to clear ambiguity before talks could be resumed as the confusion lies with New Delhi not the Kashmiris. However, let us not forget that this confusion is not because New Delhi doesn’t have understanding of things but the confusion is artificial and New Delhi pretends to be confused. Those expecting New Delhi to be sincere and displaying clarity in expression should be mature enough to understand that New Delhi has its own compulsions and it is the bargaining power of Kashmiris besides effective advocacy of Pakistan that may force New Delhi to concede maximum extent to Kashmiris even implementing UN resolutions. It is an established fact that without Pakistan’s consent and green signal no one from the separatist camp can take the risk of talking to New Delhi even if offered a resolution outside Indian constitution. Pakistan has done everything sincerely since 1947 to get Kashmir issue resolved.

It has put its credibility, survival and people on stake to help Kashmiris from Srinagar to New York. However Pakistan may have its own reasons not to talk at this stage with New Delhi but Kashmiris should not hesitate from taking bold initiatives by taking Pakistan into confidence and accepting the talk offer. No one is under the illusion that these talks would immediately yield something concrete, but the pro-resistance leadership, militants and the Pakistan who are all representing the aspirations and sentiments of Kashmiri people should try to understand that New Delhi has cornered them, first by announcing the unilateral ceasefire and then offering talks with the Hu-riyat.

With DGMO’s of both countries promising a ceasefire at borders also, Kashmiris must try to understand what is happening around them. Whatever the intentions of New Delhi but if Kashmiris don’t talk, from PM Modi to Meh-booba Mufti everyone will cry and claim that Kashmiris don’t have a vision, road map or a will to get the issue resolved. It can be no excuse to say no to talks if talks have failed in the past. Let the pro-resistance leadership put forward workable conditions which New Delhi may not be able to say no to, so that things move forward. Release of political prisoners from Srinagar to Tihar Jail and some other vital demands may put New Delhi in a fix rather asking for much tougher conditions.

Hurriyat can appoint an interlocutor and authorize him to talk to New Delhi and weather the leaders themselves enter into talks or appoint an interlocutor, the least they will achieve will be exposing New Delhi sincerity. Not talking at all is not the solution especially in the scenario when even Israelis and Palestinians and Koreans also talk to each other. Let us not forget that Taliban are talking to Americans and their own Govt. and closing doors for talks may not always suite. If these talks yield nothing, it will still be victory for Kashmiris as the same New Delhi and its hawkish media which has been accusing all those talking about resolution to Kashmir dispute as traitors and Pakistani agents, would accept them as a party. Sometimes denial mood may suit Kashmiris but not always, as change is the only permanent thing.

We should never allow New Delhi a chance to cry that it did everything but Kashmiris have their remote control in Pakistan. Let Kashmiris talk to Delhi on behalf of every citizen of the state across LOC and say it at the table that there is no substitute to right to self determination and also counter the propaganda of New Delhi that the issue is not only of that of Kashmiris but other regions of the state. However the mainstream parties can play a big role in persuading New Delhi to make talks fruitful. It is a million dollar question that unless Geelani Sahab and others don’t enter into talks with New Delhi and Pakistan, it would be difficult for the world community to recognize Kashmiris as a basic party to dispute.

Talking even once would send a strong message that Kashmiris are neither radical nor Pakistani agents but are carrying the baggage of unfinished agenda of partition. The talks will itself bring confidence among Kashmiris as they have seen only failures and New Delhi down playing their resistance. Let us not forget whatsoever may be in New Delhi’s mind over ceasefire issue, the ceasefire dec-laration has itself given legitimacy to armed struggle and same may happen if Huriyat or JRL accept the talk offer.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[Er Rashid is a veteran public commentator based in Srinagar]