Kashmir, Pakistan are inseparable: President AJ&K

ISLAMABAD : “Pakistan is incomplete without Kashmir and Kashmir has its identity rooted in Pakistan – the two are inseparable” said Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir while addressing a gathering of Pakistani American community at the Pakistan Embassy, Washington D.C.

According to Pakistan embassy, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), who is on a visit to the United States, urged the international community to call upon Indian occupation forces to cease violence and bloodshed in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He said the world must strongly condemn the brutalities perpetrated by Indian security forces in the Kashmir valley. The voice of the Kashmiri people would never be suppressed as the next generation of Kashmiris have taken it upon themselves to secure their freedom from Indian oppression.

President Masood Khan lauded the services of the Kashmiri diaspora, both within the United States as well as other parts of the world for keeping the Kashmir issue alive. He said India will have no choice but to heed to the demands of the Kashmiris, whose sacrifices will never go waste.

Earlier, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry welcomed Sardar Masood Khan on behalf of the Pakistani American diaspora and commended him for his efforts to highlight and project the Kashmir issue at various international fora.

The event was attended by notable Pakistani American and Kashmiri community members.

Orignally published by NNI