Kashmir: Nowhere, and beyond

Views from Srinagar

The same old question, where do we go from here. And the same old answer, nowhere.

M.L.Kotru

FOR the umpteenth time, yes, no less, must I start by asking where do we go from here. Nowhere, as before. Nor, for that matter, do many in Delhi know or care to know. The valley man looks depressed and distraught, his horizon turning bleaker as the days pass. And this latter should not come as a surprise to anyone. To its credit it must be admitted that the ruling dispensation in Delhi, has never made any bones about what it makes of Kashmir, a pretty piece of property, it would love to keep for good, with the people, if possible, and without them if necessary. And, ironically, and much to their satisfaction, the dooms-dayers gained shared access to power in the State via the numbers game with a valley-based party, known for its long-term commitment to resolving the Kashmir issue peacefully and with all stake-holders on board.

Unlikeliest of marriages it has for nearly four years. A marriage of convenience for the non-valley BJP, and no more than that, to allow itself the time and an opportunity to observe the Constitutional niceties as it continues to tighten its grip on power in the Indian mainland in concert with its long-term objective enunciated by a succession of the saffron elite. Kashmir and its people, aliens both to peace and progress, are seriously expected to live their lives as they are told to. A harsh statement to make but it’s the truth. The plight of the valley and its people frankly doesn’t seem to concern anyone in particular. Listen to the RSS heavyweight and a BJP General Secretary, Mr. Ram Madhav and lesser stalwarts like the Udhampur MP Mr. Jitendra Singh, a Minister of State in Mr. Modi’s PMO, and you will get the feel of what the BJP grand design for Kashmir is.

Listen to their cronies in Jammu who spend their waking hours sharpening the lines of division between the valley and the rest of the State. At the drop of their hat ( black cap, if you will) they question the State’s status as a Muslim majority State. Demography has apparently become a high priority issue to discuss for the army chief as well, who, while unburdening himself of his concerns over muslim influx into assam from bangladesh, revived the ghost of the Hitler’s ‘lebensraum’, a hated fanatical, racist expression that eventually took a heavy toll of human life during and preceding the WWII years. As the country’s Army Chief who superseded two Generals to occupy the position it’s time General Rawat realized that his job is to secure the borders of the nation and not to make politically loaded pronouncements. Unfortunately some men are prone to taking a liking to using terms which only betray their fears and prejudices.

Gen. Rawat has already let some of his assumptions on Kashmir pass into the national discourse. We can’t afford more of it. It’s only a submission: the General should learn to “guard” his speech as much as he would while mentioning his concern for the nation’s unity. And he has already said as much, if not more, on the subject. BJP lackeys in Jammu have of course made a song and dance of it : the resettlement of post-partition Hindu refugees in Jammu accompanied by expulsion of the handful of Rohingya refugees from Burma still in Jammu and possible pucca rehab of Hindu migrants of some 70 years from Poonch, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur etc. And as the shenanigans continue to take pace every effort, am afraid, is on to put Kashmir off every political radar, or at the very least to reduce its status to that of an insignificant trouble.

Let’s also admit that the State politicians generally and the mainstreamers (would like to include the separatists among them) have been less than fair to the State and its short- and long-term interests. Sadly at this moment in time when the political class as a whole should have been concerned over the state of drift they seem content to treat the State, valley more so, as no more than a festering sore, left to heal by itself, if at all, or better still left to the care of a watchful Army aided and abetted by lesser breeds in the khakis of the assorted sorts. On the political checker-board probably it’s considered more provident to allow festering sores to remain unattended or better still to let them run their natural course which could perhaps mean just plain death. For the rest, the military brass can be trusted to keep the lid tightly on. Or, as the wise man in olive greens said the other day, there is progress in winning over the (remember the cliché) hearts and minds of the valley; that he believed would leave the security forces free to tackle the militants.

Some hope, that, fighting on two fronts, the possibility hinted at by Gen Rawat sometime ago suggests battling Chinese and Pakistani armies simultaneously. A miniaturized version of that could well provide an answer in the Kashmir context except for the vital difference that militancy in the State has in the past been cyclical in nature and the authorities, the politicians and the governments, have rarely – taken as a given, it seems- been able to convert the in between lulls into opportunities to make friends with or influence the people at large. A wan hope that one, but one that has indeed been mentioned by responsible people. Thus while you have the State Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti crying herself hoarse seeking some, any, worthwhile cure for the spreading malignancy, she finds herself up against an impregnable wall.

She suggests an all embracing effort to rid the State of its sense of instability; shouting literally from every housetop, suggesting a comprehensive dialogue between the stake-holders, only to be ticked off by New Delhi’s minions in Jammu and Delhi that there is no possibility of the kind of dialogue Mehbooba seeks. She has lately taken to keep New Delhi reminded of the initiatives taken by Mr. Modi and by his predecessors in office to kick off a dialogue among all stake-holders, only to find herself fobbed off with a renewed promise of a Central aid — a package promptly raised the other from the original Rs. 80,000-crore of three years ago to 100,000 crores ; she very gently asks for the implementation of the existing accord between her PDP and the BJP, prior to kicking off their partnership in the State, but with little to show for the effort. Yes, she must be one of the few Chief Ministers received by Mr Modi ever so often in New Delhi but it remains just a gesture due to the woman Chief Minister from up North, with whose party he shares power in Kashmir.

For the rest, Mr Modi wouldn’t seem too eager to disturb the arrangement as it “works” under the keen supervisory eye of Mr. Ram Madhav, the RSS pointsman in Jammu and Kashmir. Security matters are best left to Mr Ajit Doval, Mr Modi’s National Security Adviser and, notionally only, to Home Minister Rajnath Singh. And as I wind up whatever became of Mr Modi’s High Representative in Kashmir, Mr. Dineshshwar Sharma, a Doval appointee. Did notice his meetings with trade delegations in Srinagar and a couple of other towns in the Valley but nothing by way of a political initiative. Nothing substantial. His plate seems to be as empty as it was when he went to the State in his now four-month-old reincarnation as a representative or interlocutor, if you will.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[Writer: M.L. Kotru is famous Srinagar based columnist]