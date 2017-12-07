Kashmir is not integral part of India: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, has said that Kashmir is not a part of India and Indian leadership should avoid parroting about this.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “We time and again repeat that Indian leadership has made commitment with international community and with us.” He said that it was India which took the Kashmir dispute to the UN and promised before the World Body that the people of Jammu and Kashmir would be given the right to self-determination. He assured the Kashmiri people that one day they would achieve freedom from Indian bondage.

Syed Ali Gilani reiterated that the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) will hold a public programme on 15th December 2017 at Lal Chowk in Islamabad. He asked the people to attend in large numbers saying it will symbolize their attachment with the freedom movement and leadership.—KMS