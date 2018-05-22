Kashmir not economic, but basic right issue: Gilani

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Kashmir is not an issue of economic deprivation, but it is an issue concerning the basic and fundamental rights of more than 14 million human beings. Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar termed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir as mere military operation. “New Delhi has always threatened the people by armed gestures just to weaken our resolve for our basic and legitimate movement,” he added.

“Converting the whole city into an army garrison, curtailing the movement of common people and then sarcastically labeling Jammu and Kashmir as the crown, is nothing but an attempt to befool the people,” he said. The APHC said, “Perks and packages are not a solution to the Kashmir problem. It is an issue concerning the basic and fundamental rights of more than 14 million humans- but beating the drum of development as the only remedy for all the issues—looks unrealistic.” He pointed out that New Delhi had been staging the political dramas for the past seven decades, but had miserably failed to win the hearts of Kashmiris.

He said, “When our life and livelihood are not safe and when our basic rights are drained, when more than one million troops are threatening us, economic empowerment and mega projects lose the worth. When our life and honour are at stake, good living has no value.”—KMS