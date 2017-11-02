Kashmir: New Delhi’s Interlocutor—Back to square one

Views from Srinagar

NEW Delhi’s Interlocutor: Going round in circles New Delhi recently appointed former IB chief Dineshwar Sharma as interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir. As its representative, New Delhi has entrusted Dineshwar Sharma with the job ‘to initiate and carry forward a dialogue with elected representatives, various organizations and concerned individuals in the state of Jammu and Kashmir’.

There are many theories circulating in Kashmir about Dineshwar Sharma’s appointment as interlocutor and timing of its announcement. Some political analysts have linked the appointment and talks offer with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s visit to the region. Some see it as New Delhi’s new ‘carrot and stick’ policy in view of its iron fist rule that is not working to its advantage. Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, has already made his intent known saying that the talks offer won’t have any bearing on operations against militants.

There are so many things happening in the State at the same time. NIA has stepped up its raids on Hurriyat leaders and families of militant commanders. Supreme Court was to hear the petition on Article 35A, by virtue of which it is primarily State’s prerogative to determine state subject laws in J&K. Forces and police have stepped up anti-militancy operations. Amid all this New Delhi announced its representative to hold talks in Jammu and Kashmir.

This is not the first time that Government of India has appointed interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir. UPA government in 2010 had appointed a three-member team: renowned journalist late Dilip Padgaonkar, former Information Commissioner M. M. Ansari and Trustee Delhi Policy Group Radha Kumar as interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir, who were entrusted with the job of holding ‘sustained’ dialogue and ‘to understand people’s problems and chart a course for future’. At that time the Home Minister of India P. Chidambaram said the appointment of interlocutors for Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated New Delhi’s seriousness in finding a solution to Kashmir problem. The interlocutors after a year in 2011 submitted its report to government. Since then a lot has been said and written about this exercise which didn’t bear any fruit.

The interlocutors have many a time themselves rued the fact that ‘had New Delhi listened to their report things might have been different in the State’. Though nobody would have expected a final resolution to the Kashmir issue at that time, but things might had taken a right turn If certain recommendations put forth by the group like review of Armed Special Powers Act, reducing the army’s visibility in the State and addressing the human rights violations issue in the State had been implemented. Between now and UPA government’s appointment of interlocutors, many delegations with or without New Delhi’s approval have visited the State and held discussions with various stakeholders. A recent example of such endeavors is the multiple visits of former Foreign Minister Yashwant Sinha. There have also been reports about back channel negotiations taking place among civil society based in New Delhi, Islamabad, and people from across the two sides of LoC. And as far as the electoral politics in the State is concerned, National Conference government has passed the autonomy resolution in the Assembly in 2000, which was summarily rejected by then NDA government as ‘anti-national’. The PDP also has its ‘self rule’ formula to resolve the Kashmir issue.

In view of this a pertinent question pops up – which part of the situation in Kashmir, the government of India is not privy to. Apart from all the inputs from the previous interlocutors and backchannel negotiators, and voluntary groups, New Delhi has a solid intelligence grid in place in State to report to it the ground realities and people’s leanings. There is not much left for the present interlocutor in terms of assessing the ground situation, more so because he has also headed the intelligence bureau in the recent past. In this scenario it’s rather time to pause and ponder upon what happened in the past that talks got stalled and didn’t continue. This is also the time to take lessons from previous failures to find a way forward before rushing any new round of talks. And for this sincerity of intentions from all the parties is a pre-requisite.

Questions have already been raised in New Delhi and Srinagar about the ‘wisdom’ of appointing a former intelligence chief as the interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir.

Congress leader P. Chidambaram has termed the Diseshwar Sharma’s appointment as BJP government’s diversionary tactic. Before any serious talks could actually take place there has been a sharp reaction from PM Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders to Chidambram’s statement about backing greater autonomy for the state. Former CM and Opposition leader Omar Abdullah has also questioned New Delhi’s move of appointing the interlocutor when “it is not even ready to talk about autonomy”.

The former interlocutor M. M. Ansari called the appointment of new interlocutor as an ‘eye wash”, saying ‘appointment of a former cop showed the government did not believe problems in Kashmir can be resolved without goli (bullet) or gaali (abuse)’.Both factions of Hurriyat Conference have shown no inclination to enter into any dialogue with the newly appointed interlocutor in the present circumstances.

The idea of talks is already proving a damp squib in Kashmir. If New Delhi were sincere about the talks offer, it needs to demonstrate it on ground. It has been a norm world over before any sincere negotiations take place, the parties as a good will gesture offer concessions to each other.

Or at least the parties refrain from issuing statements that might hamper the talks before they actually begin. New Delhi will have to demonstrate on ground it is serious and sincere with the idea of talks to resolve the issue.

