Kashmir — multiple perspectives?

JUST recently, I read a preview of a book of an Indian author, Major General Kuldip Singh Bajwa (R) titled “ Jammu & Kashmir war 1947-48 — Political & Military Perspectives “ (Reprint 2004). The crux of the preview is that the learned author has described the pre-1947 history and landscape of Kashmir in a neat manner but has conspicuously skipped the account/element of right to self-determination — a Human Right aspect of the Kashmir case; which in fact is the major cause of the contention and also recognized by the United Nations.

A writer must be fair and unbiased while narrating the historical facts in chronological order but regrettably, I found it otherwise. In the first chapter of the book, the worthy author narrates: “Pakistan tried to coerce the princely state of Jammu & Kashmir to accede to Pakistan. Having failed to do so, on 22 October 1947, Pakistan organized an invasion of the State using Pakhtoon tribals under the direction of its army”.

The fact is that everyone who has historical knowledge, is aware that the Commander-in-Chief of Pakistan Army at that time was not a native General and moreover, Pakistan Army itself was in the state of infancy at that time, so how could it coerce the princely State of Jammu & Kashmir to accede to Pakistan. Some other historical facts have either been distorted or tailored to hoodwink public opinion and which is tantamount to intellectual dishonesty. Here in Pakistan, at times our think tanks on Kashmir also come out with ambiguous ideas and need clarity. Just a few months back, I attended a seminar on Kashmir issue at Islamabad wherein the chief host of the event stated: “Kashmir is purely a political issue and thus should be seen in the same perspective”.

The learned host was probably co-relating this with a ‘land dispute’; as generally perceived by some schools of thought, whereas, the reality is that besides political perspective, the issue has military and human rights perspectives also which are part of the history. The political picture of the issue is lesser in size as compared to other factors which developed in the follow up. The partition of the Indian subcontinent gave birth to two independent States – India and Pakistan. The birth of two nations was the result of joint political movements of All India Muslim League and Indian National Congress for independence from British empire which compelled Britain to withdraw from India. As per the Independence Act of 1947, the rulers of the princely states of India were to exercise the option of acceding to either Pakistan or India. In the case of a princely states (Jammu& Kashmir one of them) where the majority of the subjects practiced a religion other than that of the ruler, then the masses were afforded the opportunity to exercise their option through a plebiscite.

Members of the Indian Congress and more notably Pundit Nehru, who hailed from Kashmir, conspired with the last British Viceroy of India and got the land route to Kashmir through Gurdaspur . This machination obviously created alarm bells amongst Kashmiris who were waiting for the plebiscite to decide their future and they reacted violently. Upon this, Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh signed a document (dubious) to accede to India basing on which the Indian Army landed in Kashmir on 27 October 1947 and in fact this was the dark day of the fate of Kashmiris (the military perspective starts from here). Pakistan Army joined the war theatre in early May 1948. Pakistan and India had fought 4 wars on Kashmir issue besides many border skirmishes, there is continuity of Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) almost on a daily basis by Indian troops; causing human and structural loss. India and Pakistan have become nuclear powers also and Kashmir was behind this development.

Now comes the human rights perspective, which has more relevant and authentic material as international body (UNO) is also part of it. As per the UN resolutions, the status of State of Jammu & Kashmir is to be determined through fair and free plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations. The international law defines the right of self -determination as: “The right to self-determination is wherein the people freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development”. Thus the right to self-determination is mainly a human right issue which has better than other perspectives. Instead of hotchpotch deliberations we should straight ‘hit the bull’ by highlighting the human rights perspective of the case in a befitting manner so as to attract world attention. Agreed, some forums positively responded to human rights case in Kashmir but that is limited to human rights violations; perpetuated by Indian troops in Kashmir which have been highlighted by All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group of British Parliament and the United Nations Human Rights Commission. However, there is also a dire need to increase the momentum for projecting the case of Right to Self-determination as envisaged in the UN Resolutions of which, the international community is tight lipped.

