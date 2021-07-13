Kashmir Martyrs’ Day: PM Khan says Pakistan stands with Kashmiris

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Tuesday that his country stands with Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day in their legitimate fight and will not compromise until their right to self-determination is secured by UN Security Council resolutions.

“We stand with Kashmiris on the Kashmir Martyrs’ Day and pay tribute to 22 Shuhada of 13 July 1931, martyred when the Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers fired on peaceful protestors,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men & women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation. Pakistan stands with the Kashmiris in their just struggle & will not compromise till they get their right to self determination guaranteed by UNSC resolutions. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2021

The fight of Kashmiris against oppression and the unlawful Indian occupation, according to the premier. “This indomitable spirit of resistance remains alive as Kashmiri men and women continue to fight illegal Indian Occupation,” he said.

Today is Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, commemorating the martyrs of July 13, 1931, on both sides of the Line of Control and throughout the globe.

According to a report by Radio Pakistan, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged Kashmiris to observe the day with a total shutdown in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

On July 13, 1931, Dogra Maharaja’s soldiers assassinated 22 Kashmiris one by one outside Srinagar’s Central Jail during court hearings against Abdul Qadeer, who had urged Kashmiris to resist Dogra rule. As a result, 22 young people gave their lives until Azaan was completed.

Today will also see a march to the Martyrs’ Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar, where the martyrs of July 13 are interred.

The goal of the shutdown and march, according to an APHC spokesman in Srinagar, is to send a message to the world that Kashmiris will never tolerate Indian domination.

