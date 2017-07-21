Kashmir main reason for strained Pak-India ties

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Muhammad Abdullah Tari has stressed the need for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

Muhammad Abdullah Tari in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Kashmir dispute was the main cause of strained relations between Pakistan and India. He said India’s stubbornness was the reason for prevailing political uncertainty and continued bloodshed in Kashmir.

Commenting on the changing geo-political scenario of the world, Muhammad Abdullah Tari said, “We have to continue our struggle and keep in view how we can attract the world opinion in our favour to support our genuine demands.” He said the need of the hour is to seek the timely suggestions from intellectuals, political, law and business experts, students and other sections of society and devise strategies.

He said that the people of the Kashmir would continue to fight for their mission and would not rest till the goal was achieved.—KMS