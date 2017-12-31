Kashmir linked to tomorrow of South Asia: Prof Gani

SRINAGAR : Muslim conference president Prof. Abdul Gani while has said that there was no alternative available with India or Pakistan other than exploring possibilities of a solution to the Kashmir problem through talks.

“What needs to be understood is that Kashmir problem has now assumed dimensions which will determine whether we flourish in peace or languish in turmoil,” Prof Gani said while addressing an extra ordinary congregation at Kunzar Tangmurg Baramulla.

He stressed that the involvement of the world’s powerful countries in South Asia enjoins a sacred duty on the leadership in the region to see reason and initiate a purposeful dialogue on Kashmir.

Prof Gani said ‘Kashmir is linked to tomorrow of South Asia and if we choose to ensure a peaceful and stable tomorrow we will have to rise above yesterday’s and solve Kashmir problem to the flutter of all hearts around’.

Referring to the dynamics of geo-economic equations he said peace has assumed extra ordinarily and very critical relevance to togetherness. Now is the time that our eyes open to stark politico-economic realities, prof Gani said.

President Muslim Conference said that we can’t behave like an Ostrich does but we have to shun this kind of approach. He expressed hope and confidence that the leadership in India and Pakistan is capable of taking a courageous initiative towards achieving a breakthrough for the permanent resolution of Kashmir dispute.

While lauding the Sacrifices and Commitment of Kashmir’s, Prof Abdul Gani said that though we are a small nation but we have courage, vision and determination. He said that Kashmir’s are the real masters of their homeland and nation.

Orignally published by NNI