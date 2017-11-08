Kashmir: Let us not waste lives on roads

Views from Srinagar

Dr. Shahid Amin Trali

A recent visit to my homeland was really painful Ghosts are haunting my beautiful valley and no one is showing any serious concern.

On my arrival I came to know a young biker in my village was hit by a tipper and another injured after a collision between a bike and a tipper took place. The beautiful biker died on spot while his pillion rider got critically injured and was shifted to a hospital. The next day another motorcyclist was also hit by a speedy vehicle was deeply injured and his selfless mother lost her precious life. The third day a beautiful banker died, when his car collided with a passenger vehicle resulting in grave injuries to the driver. Another man died after falling from a moving tractor. The fourth day I came to know that a family has lost all the members in a road accident in some part of the country. Alas! Those are only small incidents which I came to know but in reality there will be many more tragedies that may have hit the families across the State. Alas! We have lost a responsible father, selfless mother, caring sister, naughty child and a supportive brother….No one has been spared… Parents have lost their hope, kids will find it difficult to find happiness in present and future, brother and sister have lost their support, a wife has lost her soul mate and a friend in need has lost his friend indeed. Above all the society has been drained out of precious assets in the form of human beings.

Death is but the fact of life but this kind of death by road accidents is not acceptable at all. Humans themselves have to be blamed a lot. Rash driving is on the peak. India holds the dubious distinction of registering the maximum number of road accidents in the world. Everyone is affected directly or indirectly. The heart wrenching scenes are being enacted everyday on roads and fully visible in almost all kinds of media nowadays. A lot of researchers have found that road accidents are caused mainly due to human error and many factors lend to its support. It is easy with money nowadays to get a driving license than having a good hold in driving. A bribe and an approach is all that needs to be utilized and the rash drivers are free to go.

The World Bank report finds public awareness campaigns as a vital part of its efforts to improve road safety. There must be a curb on speed. Parents have a role to rigorously counsel the children to ensure their safe future. Everyone wishes his child to be active in all fields. But it does not mean that as parents we will become lavish and irresponsible. Parents have been found more lenient now in offering cars and bikes to underage children and not eligible to ride bikes and cars. So much so the genuine drivers nowadays, are no less pathetic in driving. They too drive fiercely without any concern, who is walking on narrow roads? It makes me happy to find the progress of the roads in our villages. But looking at the mood of drivers I may sound reason that we don’t deserve good roads at all.

‘Chote Mian toh Chote Mian Bade Mian bhi Subhanallah’. Everyone, be it a driver or a passenger is in haste. But this ‘jaldi’ proves fatal to end a beautiful life. Why people don’t understand that in a small travel time how they will be able to save some minutes? When I am in ‘jaldi’, why others have to suffer when I am travelling in a passenger cab and forcing drivers to drive fast? Why I am a mute spectator bearing the wrath of the driver with his speedy car? Why I need to maintain a killing silence when someone wishes to talk with speedy air which has put my life in danger? This demands introspection and strong action.

Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world, says Nelson Mandela. But if educated people aware of traffic rules and with proper licenses break traffic rules, what can we expect from those who are not aware of traffic rules, and those who have not passed a driving test before getting their licenses? Someone has to owe the responsibility. Our society is well known for high degree of patience, but we need not to be cool and calm where rash driving is concerned…..Some drastic initiatives needs to be taken so that beautiful lives are saved from heart wrenching accidents.—Courtesy: GK.[Dr. Shahid Amin Trali is Assistant Professor, ITM University Gwalior]