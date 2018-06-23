Kashmir: Killing Shujaat is killing a voice

Views from Srinagar

Hassan Zainagiree

JOURNALISM can never be silent: that is its greatest virtue and its greatest fault’ – Henry

Anatole Grunewald and it was perhaps this ‘fault’ Shujaat Bukhari – and many others before him—had to pay life for. Practising journalism in a conflict zone, where narratives clash, opinions vary and preferences differ, is a tight rope walking. The lords of the ring not only want area-dominance but mind occupation as well. The combing stretches from encounter site to thought-crime. The demon wants every inch from us secede in favor of its authority and sing in cadence. To the greatest ‘ nobility’ of a farm animal, they want to assemble us. Where hay and ploughs wait for the whistle. Even the balancing act of not choosing a side—as Shujaat liked to take—cannot and did not guarantee safety. A comprehensive black-hole assimilation, each of the two strands of power strives to dig us in.

Sandwiched between the two roaring guns ,the assassins run away with the guilt and muck the blame on the opposite side. The oft-repeated phrase, ‘unidentified gunmen’, has long served a launderer to wash off the blood-soaked hands of perpetrators in uniform or without uniform. The masquerading non-state actors have courts flung on their sleeves, being accountable to none other than themselves. But where the state has institutions to hold guilty accountable, they stand paralyzed by draconian enactments like AFSPA ,PSA etc. The impunity to forces provided by these black laws have eroded faith of people on justice-delivering system. That makes the differentiating line blur. And the guilty get escaped. Anyways, the people, unarmed, helpless, are consumed in the non-abetting cyclone of violence. How tyrannical it is to murder people on holding a different view point, when sole of democracy or that of a struggle against the establishment is premised on battle of ideas. How hard they conceal their identity, the blood has the uncanny knack of chasing the killer to the last of his confines.No cover-ups—from this or that camp—can mask the murderers for long. If not today, tomorrow, the entire gamut of the vicious plot is bound to reveal the ideological and geographical locale of the killers and their masters. Shujaat’s killers too won’t escape from the radar of public scrutiny even if security or resistance concerns try to fudge the evidence and detour the investigation to some dark alleys. There are so many examples where stories cooked up around such dastardly acts could not withstand the force of truth and tumbled across the bones in the cupboard.

The master mind behind the criminal act, as the context and the timing reveal, offers the profile of a shrewd strategist. He wanted to extract maximum advantage of the political eco-system and play safe leaving room for manipulation. As reports suggest Shujaat was an ‘advocate of peace’ and associated with Kashmir Initiative Group and has participated in Track 11 talks abroad. And at the same time on the release of UN High Commissioner’s report on human rights violations in Kashmir, Shujaat made favorable comments in support of the report. For that ‘crime’ he was trolled by the Hindutva brigade. A reputable think tank from India labelled him as ‘traitor’, like he was denounced for his advocacy of peace by the opposite camp. Thus in him both extremes have enough ammunition to celebrate the kill and leave the needle of suspicion pointing to the other.

That is how forces inimical to freedom of expression and independent thinking want every inch of our mindscape cede to their bullying or else….. This is not the first time the journalists—editors, reporters, photojournalists, columnists— in Kashmir have been targeted. The last three decades have witnessed a dozen of them being killed, three, including Shujaat, on the pavements of Press enclave alone. But despite such despicable attacks and threats, journalism in Kashmir has evolved and grown to a credible institution and weathered all storms. Such shameful acts of cowardice will not, one hopes, dampen the spirits. Shujaat died in line of duty defending, glorifying, venerating the profession he worshipped . It is heartening to see that in a situation when his death shocked people, Rising Kashmir, he owned and edited, continued the circulation, a befitting tribute to the departed soul, who besides being a veteran journalist, was a gem of humanity and gentleman par excellence.The defying demeanor of the resolute staff of the RK, against the backdrop of such a soul-shattering mega tragedy, draped in mournful ambience, signaled from the very enclave that they cannot give in to the forces of terror and darkness. Tou teer azma, hum jigar azmayen is the script journalistic fraternity in Kashmir has been writing for the last so many decades.

Whosoever committed the crime, heinous and unpardonable, they have exposed the ugly scars of their wicked mentality. To speak through the language of gun is glaring prof of acceptance of defeat. It cements weakness in argument and conviction. Ideas are fought by ideas not by gun. And then killing one innocent individual is akin to killing of entire humanity, warns Almighty Allah in holy Quran. But, as witnessed before, killers derive pleasure in casting into a dehumanized breed.

As the news flashed on social media minutes before Iftar time, I could not believe its veracity. I turned to GK, not appearing yet made me condemn and ignore it as rumor. To confirm, minutes after, I contacted a fellow columnist. A whisper wetted in melancholy numbed me in a statue. O’ my God! The deep sigh sealed the lips. Ina lillahi wa inna illihi rajiown.Your funeral attendance showed how people across political and ideological spectrum loved and valued your contributions in journalism and literary field. Rest in peace , my dear friend and may Allah help the distraught family to endure the loss. Aameen!

