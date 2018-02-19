Kashmir: I join Geelani

View from Srinagar

Ajaz ul Haque

SYED Ali Shah Geelani’s concern on an ‘increasing waywardness’ is – to a fair degree – genuine. ‘The secret of prosperity’, he says, ‘lies in the way we take care of our youngsters’. Encouraging youth to ‘contribute to the enrichment of human civilisation’ is really encouraging. Leadership has this role to play for us and any such effort is laudable, any such concern just. In this crusade we join him even if that amounts to sedition. But while expressing concern, we may not project our society as bad as it’s not.

We as a people are a mixed bag of the noblest and the meanest. We are not that corrupt that we can’t be cured and we are not that clean that we make angels envy our character. But yes certain trends (which are global in origin) are beginning to crack us apart.

Generally our problem is no different from the problem facing the modern world. Material obsession, immediate gratification and a never-ending desire to gain more. But the disease is universal and certainly not endemic to us. Crime is as old as evolution, as new as now. But what ails us in particular is something that demands our attention. Come home. We are suffering on multiple fronts. Politically we are powerless. Socially we lack institutions. Intellectually we crave for minds. Ethically we have questions to answer (whichever side of the divide we are).

Whenever we are faced with this challenge of ‘moral waywardness’ we find its roots elsewhere. The roots lie within. Is it always (what we so conveniently call) the ‘political uncertainty’ from which originate the evils that plague us? Is it the story of occupation that explains our immoral behaviour.

If “these are the offshoots of a forced control’, as Geelani says they are, will evils vanish the day we are free? Take a pause. Close your eyes, open them, presume you are free and see how you behave. I can’t always use occupation as an excuse to occupy others’ space. Saying that `social evils are promoted by the ruling elite’ is a simplistic interpretation of the situation. `Masters in Delhi’ can’t always master my mind unless I offer my service. How healthy my society is on ethical count largely depends on my personal health profile. I can’t always borrow explanations from the colonial clutch I am in. Yes seven decades of political tumult has destroyed us, but that doesn’t sum up our story.

‘Religion has a role’. Geelani says and we agree. Need is to teach our younger generation the values of Islam. Sure. But here also the limit has a limit. Religion too guides to a point beyond which religion itself becomes a danger to wrestle with. Such teachings are to be confined to the moral and ethical canvass only lest they spin beyond control.

Religion can fight drug menace only if religion itself is not sold as a drug. The consequences of politicising (in-fact militarising) faith are too devastating to be ignored.

We need a change. A change that will not be thrust on us, but that will evolve from within. We can’t dream of a moral conversion, but we can work for a moral evolution.

—Courtesy: GK