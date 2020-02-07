Kashmir issue‘fully alive’ at UN after Pak campaign:Munir

NEW YORK Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram believes that Islamabad’s “forceful and determined campaign” on Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir has revived the decadesold dispute at the global forum. “For the first time in 50 years, the Jammu Kashmir issue is now fully alive at the UN,” Ambassador Munir Akram told a large gathering in New York on Thursday while addressing a speech at the meeting arranged by Pakistan’s Consulate General to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day. “The entire world has seen how the nation has come together to raise voice for our Kashmir brethren after the illegal actions taken by India on August 5,” Ambassador Akram said. The envoy was referring to the day when India annexed the disputed valley and placed a communications lockdown in the region. As a result of the efforts of Pakistani mission, the envoy said, the UN Security Council has discussed the Kashmir dispute three times in less than six months. Akram noted that the the 15-member body voiced extreme concern over the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and called for an end to abuses against Kashmiris in its last meeting, held on January 15. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, and other high-ranking UN official have repeatedly condemned the Indian actions and reiterated Jammu and Kashmir ’s disputed status. “Kashmir is now our number one priority,” the Pakistani envoy said, while urging the Pakistanis to work together and become ambassadors of Kashmir. Akram noted that New Delhi’s strategy was to instill fear among the people of Kashmir by unleashing a reign of terror through hundreds and thousands of Indian troops, forcing Kashmiris to abandon their struggle for freedom. The envoy reiterated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the people of Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiris and not allow India to break their will. Akram stated that PM Imran’s “momentous speech” to the UN General Assembly in September last year had a positive impact on the international community. He added that the premier spoke from his heart to voice his determination to pursue a peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute.–APP