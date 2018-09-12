Kashmir issue to be raised forcefully at UNGA session: KIP

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

For establishment of durable peace in South Asia and to bring about friendly future between Pakistan and India a full-bloodied discussion must take place on the ways for pacific resolution of UN-listed Jammu and Kashmir dispute concerning the political destiny of 18 million Kashmir-dispute affectees in the region. This has been urged by the Secretary-General of Kashmir Peace Institute, Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi, during his topic talks to a group of Kashmiri youth here Tuesday.

Wisdom demands that regional peace must be converted into a full force to resolve Kashmir issue whose roadmap has already been given by the UN Security Council, accepted by both Pakistan and India. Despite that, Kashmiris are suffering their undecided fate amidst flowing blood and breaking bones day in and day out, he pointed out. Kashmiris, he indicated, want a final solution to this dispute and want to activate their role as Peace Bridge between Pakistan and India.

Replying to a question, advised the youth to pursue practical peace not as a sign of weakness but as a sign of international forte and force. International youth are with you as they are enthusiastically interested in a global peaceful future for entire humanity, he told them. Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi appealed to the President of the UN General Assembly to refreshen his global role in securing settlement of Kashmir dispute which is a real threat to normalcy in South Asia.