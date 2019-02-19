Kashmir issue of humanitarian crisis, demands attention of int’l community: Asad

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday expressed serious concerns regarding the ever deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK). He said that Kashmir was an issue of humanitarian crisis whereas the violation of human rights in IOK was crystal clear for the entire world. The international community especially the United Kingdom Parliament should take notice of deteriorating situation of human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir and should play its due role to maintain peace and stability in the region.

He expressed these views while talking with the five-member delegation of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA)-UK which called on him here. The delegation comprised members of UK Parliament Naz Shah, Faisal Rasheed, Lord Rogan and officers of the UK Parliament.

The Speaker said that parliamentary diplomacy could play an important role to bring peace in the region and Pakistan was ready to start dialogue with India at parliamentary level.

He said that opening of the Kartarpur Corridor was the right step to bring peace in the region but unfortunately India did not respond positively to this initiative. He said that Pakistan always wanted to maintain peace in the region so that masses in both countries could live peacefully but the present Indian government was bent upon creating chaos in the region and wanted to contest election on the slogan of hate for Pakistan. He termed the statements of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a threat to peace of the region.

Asad Qaider said that irresponsible statements by Indian government might create mayhem in the region and deteriorate already volatile situation. He further said that contesting elections should be on the basis of performance as well as for maintaining peace for future rather than on the basis of hate mongering for neighbors. Indian government should target poverty and ignorance rather than Pakistan, he added. He also regretted that India was the only country which did not even congratulate the Speaker but in spite of this he formed Pakistan-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

While talking about Pakistan and UK relations, he said that Pakistan regarded highly its relations with UK and was willing to enhance existing relations through parliamentary and economic cooperation. He stressed the need for exchange of Parliamentary delegations of both the countries so that parliamentarians could get benefit from each others experiences.

He said that the present Parliament in Pakistan consisted of progressive political forces and determined to legislate for the welfare of masses. He appreciated the role of CPA for promoting democracy and supporting parliamentary institutions in Pakistan. He urged that the CPA should play its role for capacity building of the members and staff of Parliamentary institutions. The members of UK Parliament stressed upon the need to maintain peace in the region. They said the United Nations Commissioner on Human Rights report on human rights violation in Indian Occupied Kashmir must be an eye opener for India.

They also expressed serious concern regarding mayhem based agenda of the present regime in India and expressed resolve to continue their efforts for peace in the region. They expressed their commitment to provide all out support to parliamentary institutions in Pakistan. They also urged to solve the Kashmir issue through UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Share on: WhatsApp