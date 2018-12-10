Kashmir issue needs to move beyond rhetoric we are addicted to: Mazari

Staff Reporter

Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen M. Mazari has said that Pakistan needs to keep re-emphasizing the fact that when India took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, it did not cite Pakistan as a transgressor.

Sideways, we need to move beyond the rhetoric we are addicted to, she said adding that too many Kashmiris have died and too many generations have been lost.

The Minister Human Rights was speaking as chief guest at a Public Talk on “Human Rights Violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir”, organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) today under its Distinguished Lecture Series. The event coincided with the celebrations marking International Human Rights Day which signifies the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly in 1948.

Others who spoke on the occasion included: Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mr. Ghulam Muhammad Safi; Human Rights Activist Ms. Tahira Abdullah and Executive Director, Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Mr. Sardar Amjad Yousaf Khan.

Dr. Shireen Mazari said presently, the violation by Indian forces have broken all bounds. Never before were women and children targeted with pellet guns or dragged along the streets of Srinagar she said. She lamented that the Pakistani government should have allowed a committee to investigate the Pakistani side of Kashmir. She labeled this as a major blunder.

Outlining the path that the Pakistani government should adopt, she said that in line with the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Report – a major development in itself – Islamabad needs to establish an inquiry commission on an urgent basis. An area which has been neglected is the abuse and violence against women in Indian Occupied Kashmir, and international women organizations need to be approached in this regard.

The Minister Human Rights cited the principles underlying the Good Friday Agreement as valid for the Kashmir issue, namely, the principle of self determination, de-weaponization following an agreement, and two separate parallel agreements: one between India and Pakistan and one between Pakistan, India and all other stakeholders involved. Sideways, she also pointed out how the Indian government is trying to change the demography of Kashmir, and if successful, this would destroy the whole concept of having a plebiscite.

The main points raised by the speakers were that Kashmiris have the same rights as other people the world over; hence all authorities must respect this. Moreover, the UNHRC Report on Kashmir urges that this matter be discussed at all for a’. The office of the UNHRC is unambiguously clear that the violations are structural in nature.

