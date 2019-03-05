Kashmir issue internationalized

FOREIGN Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday rightly highlighted that the Narendra Modi government has put Kashmir on the agenda of international forums – a development always avoided by successive Indian governments. In an interview, he said that the United States, United Kingdom, European Union, Russia, China and Turkey want to deescalate the border tension between Pakistan and India.

Kashmir is an international issue and it is still on the agenda of the United Nations as relevant resolutions of the Security Council remain unimplemented. India has been trying in vain to portray it as an internal problem of the country and that is why it has also been rejecting all offers for mediation for peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute. This is despite the fact that all major powers of the world also subscribe to the view that Kashmir is a dispute that has to be settled. Credit goes to the relentless struggle of Kashmiri people who have been braving all sorts of atrocities for decades to draw attention of the international community to their plight as well as the need for grant of right of self-determination to them. Ever since assumption of power, Prime Minister Modi has used draconian tactics to suppress the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris including use of pellet guns, worst kind of human rights violations and policies to turn Kashmiris into minority as part of attempts aimed at permanent subjugation of Kashmiris. Modi’s repressive policies forced the international community to focus on the grave human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir and the reports produced by the UN Human Rights Council, UK Parliament and OIC are reflective of this reality. There is now greater demand for provision of access to independent observers and human rights organizations to see for themselves what is happening in an area of world’s highest concentration of troops.

However, Modi Government, instead of realizing follies of its policies, is making frantic efforts to brand the legitimate freedom struggle as terrorism despite the fact that there is only state terrorism in Occupied Kashmir. Pulwama incident was a reminder for the Indian leadership to review its strategy and move towards the process of trilateral dialogue to find an amicable solution of the Kashmir dispute. However, instead of doing that New Delhi started crying foul and without waiting for investigations started a blame game against Pakistan. Islamabad vehemently denied Indian accusations but Prime Minister Modi and war mongers around him created hysteria, raised expectations of their people and opted for misadventure of Balakot, where Indian pilots miserably failed to achieve anything worthwhile in the face of ever vigilant PAF. In response, Pakistan had to retaliate and inflicted visible harm on India both in terms of military assets and reputation. Pakistan also sent an unambiguous message that its defence forces were fully prepared to respond to India’s designs and this sensitized the international community to take urgent measures to reduce tension between the two nuclear-armed neighbours and also take cognizant of the worst brutalities being committed by Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir. This was also evident from the firm reaction of the OIC member states as 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers adopted a strongly worded resolution, reiterating “Jammu and Kashmir remains the core dispute between Pakistan and India and its resolution is indispensable for the dream for peace in South Asia.”

Despite presence of Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj at the moot, the OIC resolution had condemned in the strongest terms recent wave of Indian terrorism in occupied Kashmir and expressed deep concern over atrocities and human rights violations in the occupied valley. Though, as usual, India has rejected the resolution, terming Kashmir as an ‘internal’ affair but such tactics would not bear fruit as Kashmiris are firm to carry on their struggle till realization of their right of self-determination as guaranteed in the UN Security Council resolutions. It is time for India to realize that it cannot achieve any objective by sticking to the mantra of ‘integral part’ as non-resolution of the dispute would remain a serious threat to the regional peace, progress and prosperity. The two countries cannot fully realize their potential for progress and development until and unless there is sustainable peace and stability, which is directly linked to the resolution of the Kashmir issue. Indian Minister Surinder Singh Ahluwalia admitted on Sunday that there were no casualties in Balakot strike, exposing previous claims of killing over three hundred so-called terrorists. This also means by going for knee-jerk reaction to Pulwama incident, India got nothing except stoppage of tomato export to Pakistan causing losses to its own farmers.

