Kashmir issue be taken to International court: APC

All Parties Conference organized by Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Kashmir issue to be taken up in international court: APC To respond to Indian atrocities, the Pakistani nation must fully support the Kashmiris. Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi

The All Party Conference has demanded that the Kashmir issue be taken up in the International Court of Justice. In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, participants of a meeting of all political and religious parties organized by Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Sindh Province, at Karachi Press Club, took serious and sincere steps from the government to support Kashmiri brothers. And passed resolutions calling on human rights organizations to take note of the ongoing Indian aggression and military atrocities on Kashmiris and to play a role in supporting them and to continue supporting the citizens of Kashmir until independence from all parties participating in the meeting. Were done. On the occasion, Secretary General of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Sindh Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi and Ali Hussain Naqvi said that we have to play necessary role in diplomatic and other forums to support Kashmiris. We have to strengthen those living inside Kashmir.

Even today Kashmiris bury their martyrs under the Pakistani flag, meaning they call themselves Pakistan because they are Pakistanis despite being under Indian domination. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary leader for Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that India would not allow China to breathe till Kashmir became independent.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has clarified the strategy of continuing protests against India in support of Kashmiris and that is why Kashmir Solidarity Day was celebrated apart from February 5 last year. Sardar Abdul Rahim said that India should take action against Kashmiri atrocities.

He said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan but this issue is not important for international organizations while it has become a priority of Islamic countries. In this regard, the sacrifices of Kashmiris are paying off, and India is reaching its logical conclusion.

Muttahida Qaumi Moment leader Javed Hanif said that we are trying to formulate a statement on Kashmir from this platform. In Kashmir, seven and a half Indian soldiers have besieged 80 million Kashmiris, yet Kashmiris are not ready to give up their rights which is a sign of their steadfastness.

We fought three wars for Kashmir. ­Pakistan is a recluse on Kashmir issue. has been done. India is a big economy and its democracy is very flexible. The struggle of Kashmir will be through Kashmiris. Azhar Naqvi and others also addressed on the occasion.