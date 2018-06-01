Kashmir issue be resolved within UN mechanism: Masood

Mirpur (Ajk)

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that solution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue should be put back on the global agenda. Pakistan is emerging as a major economy and the world order is in flux and needs a reset for peace, he added.

President Masood Khan spoke expressed these views during his various speaking engagements here in Vienna which included a dialogue with the Austrian think tanks hosted by the Austrian National Defense Academy in Vienna, Austria on Thursday, according to a message reaching and released to the media here on Thursday.

The President also had meetings and exchange of views with former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr. Michael Spindelegger, President of the Centre for Migration Policy Development; Ambassador Emil Brix, Head of the Austrian Diplomatic Academy; and Dr. Adam Lupel, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the New York-based International Peace Institute.

The President said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir did not have much trust in the bilateral processes because time and again India had reneged on its solemn promises to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the will and wishes of the Kashmiri people. The international community, he said, must step in to stop the bloodshed and massive human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir because India will not do so on its own. The UN Security Council should implement its resolutions adopted under Chapter VI of the Charter. as it is an obligation that the UN has. The UN, he said, should also take cognizance of the horrendous human rights and humanitarian crisis in IOK and address the deteriorating peace and security situation in the region. Kashmiris, he said, appeal to the world to help them put an end to the dark night of their suffering.

The President said that Azad Kashmir is the most peaceful place with the lowest crime rate and the highest educational score and is a very popular tourist destination. The state of Azad Kashmir was focused on accelerating the pace of economic development in different sectors and promoting good governance, informed the President.

The President said that the problem with the out-of-the-box solutions was that they were not backed by the Kashmiri people because no mechanism is in place to ascertain their wishes except the one prescribed by the UN.

President Masood Khan said that waters should be distributed fairly between India and Pakistan and the Indus Water Treaty should be implemented in letter and spirit. India had threatened Pakistan with “water aggression and is already building large dams at Kishanganga, Ratle, Sawalkot and Pakul Dal, in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. He appealed to the World Bank to play its mediatory role by establishing a commission to investigate violations of the treaty.—APP