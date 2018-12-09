Kashmir issue

Kashmiri people are living with a fear for their lives and self-respect. Freedom for Kashmir is a search of a lost identity of its rich cultural and religious class. The issue of Kashmir is not an ordinary one as India considers it. People of Kashmir are dying for the future of their unborn. Indian government say that Kashmir is their integral part and it cares for the people yet the question is that why India is interested in occupying Kashmir and killing the people on a daily basis.

If India wants peace in Kashmir, it should allow the Kashmiri people to use their basic self-determination right without any hesitation.

Mariyam Mir

Via email

