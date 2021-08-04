Kashmir is not India’s internal matter, says Sherry Rehman

Staff Reporter

“The resolution of the Kashmir dispute is essentially a political choice that the powers that be in the international community have yet to make despite the unacceptable and bloody colonisation of illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people to decide who governs them and how, and this inalienable right is being denied to them.”

Speaking on an international webinar on Kashmir’s Youm-e-Istehsal, a day of solidarity observed across Pakistan to mark the second anniversary of the revocation of the autonomous status of Illegally occupied Kashmir, Pakistan People’s Party Vice President and Chair Foreign Affairs Senate Standing Committee, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “Since 5th August 2019, the Modi government has wreaked havoc with singularity of purpose while the world watched, and it is now attempting to change the demography of the Muslim majority valley by deploying troops to intimidate and arrest critics, while trying to force a military solution on the dispute.

The human rights violations are a chilling example of state terrorism being given dangerous impunity as well, and no one is able to do anything to change that because international observers are denied access.

To date, thousands of innocent Kashmiris are still languishing in prisons and torture chambers, while equal amounts have disappeared in mass graves.

Detentions, draconian laws, and unlawful actions of the Modi government have made survival difficult in a atmosphere of constant fear for Kashmiris who are actually living in the world’s largest open prison but the Hindutva regime is focusing on muddling dissent and contain the story”.