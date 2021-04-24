Kashmir is bleeding

Mushtaq Ahmad

Kashmir was called ‘The paradise on the face of earth’ where the mesmerizing beauty and charming scenery used to captivate the heart, mind, and soul of a human being.

The climate of this piece of land is so lovely and the land of Kashmir is so green that if someone looks on it from some higher locations would find it ‘Green carpet over carpet that soothes the mind, heart and soul of a human being’.

Kashmir was used to be a place where all kinds of colourful flowers and blooming petals and the fragrance of these natural confectionaries would spread across nook and corner of the valley that indeed used to heal every burning soul.

The spring in Kashmir used to be so beautiful that the whole Kashmir looked like a bride.

We can hardly assume by this example that how Kashmir was used to look like ‘The doctors of the West’ used to advise their incurable patients to visit Kashmir in the last periods of their life.

The people of Kashmir are very simple, welcoming and the customs are very unique but very attractive and they hold their self-respect very high.

The people of Kashmir are very peace-loving so much so that whenever during rain the horizon of sky turns red they pray because they believe that red horizons depicts the killing of an innocent soul.

The air that used to hold the smell of beautiful flowers now has the smells of gunpowder.

The presence of Indian forces at every street, village, city and even every mountain extends the message to the world that look how we are being subjugated by these brutal forces.

The brides turned widows, the corpse of bullet-riddled youth of Kashmir, the mass unnamed graves and the spilling blood from their wounds are the biggest examples of how the Indian forces go on rampage during every minute in Kashmir, especially during this fascist regime that holds the government office in India today.

The presence of Indian forces is so huge that if counted in ratios ‘Every single Indian soldier stands against every eight innocent civil Kashmiris’ and people of Indian occupied Kashmir have been deprived of all kinds of basic human rights that every global citizen enjoys around the world.

Hundreds of massacres that have been and are being carried out by Indian forces have left fear in the minds of Kashmiris.

Thousands of Kashmiri youth have been detained for years. Custodial killings, rape of Kashmiri women, unmarked graves and half widows are the few big examples that so-called largest democracy, now a fascist India, has made people of Kashmir go through while the whole world keeps on watching and not doing anything on humanitarian grounds.

The young generation of Kashmir has been made blind by pellet guns but no human rights organisation has taken cognizance of these brutal actions of the Indian troops.

The youth are being martyred ever day in IIOJK and the dead bodies of martyred youth are not being handed over to their family members for their last rites.

The special torture cells are functioning around Kashmir where people are tortured brutally but no rights organization has ever paid attentions towards these brutal actions by various Indian agencies.

Any person who tries to inform and let the world know about the wrong-doings of India in the territory, the person is being blacklisted and his all social media accounts are hacked and blocked.

Burning houses, destroying properties, looting markets, disgracing women and conducting fake encounters are the daily shows of Indian forces in IIOJK.

In the end, I request and urge the world community to take strict measures to prevent Indian forces from taking lives of people of Kashmir, stop demographic change in IIOJK and give the Kashmiris their birthright, the right to self-determination to let them live their life in peace and with dignity and honour.