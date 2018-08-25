Kashmir is an ideological arm of Pakistan

Maryum Maqbool

EVERY year we celebrate the Pakistan Day, 14th August, and no one can better understand the significance of this day than the ones who struggled for long and rendered sacrifices of lives and properties for freedom against colonial rule. But todays Independence Day in the wake of “Naya Pakistan” has significant implication in the changing dynamics of country’s political system and its foreign policy challenges with Kashmir as a central issue both, for India and Pakistan.

The most imperative aspect of our foreign policy will be how Imran Khan, the upcoming Prime Minister of Pakistan would now address and present the Kashmir Case on the world forum. The Kashmiris are watching closely, how he will play his role against the prevailing condition in Kashmir and against Indian atrocities, gross human rights violation. They are now beholding the actions of this new ‘man of hopes’ to become the voice of Kashmir. Many Kashmiri’s are hoisting the Pakistani flag on the Independence Day of Pakistan and will be fearlessly demanding to be part of Pakistan, despite stringent curfew conditions.

In the month of July, the entire Hurriyat Leadership became the center of India attention once again when the Indian government issued orders to arrest them as they were raising voice for the rights of Kashmiris and their pro-Pakistan stance. Being a Kashmiri origin, I can feel the pain for freedom across the fence where the Kashmiris are resisting Indian animosity like the use of pellet guns and extrajudicial killings, without weapons in their hands. India’s ploy of making demographic changes by allocating the Kashmiri land to Hindu’s is a matter of great concern for Kashmiri’s.

In the most recent brutality, Indian’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information Indian Army (ADGPI) not only systematically burnt 1000s of houses in Kashmir to build Hindu colonies but also overtly using tactics to scrap article 35 A. Indian media is naming it is collateral damage and Indian supreme court is helping Delhi agenda by accepting demands of RSS/ BJP on J& K’s legal status in form of article 35A that gives special status to Kashmiris that empowers J & K state’s legislature to define permanent residents of the state and provide special rights and privileges to those permanent residents, in simple words no other person has the right to buy immovable land of Kashmir except state subjects, likewise no one have right of jobs within Kashmir except state subjects.

Recently, the fear arose among people in IOK that there is a grand design to annul the constitutional provision. The question arises how article 35A would impact on Kashmiris if it would have been scrapped by Indians. First thing is, it would eliminate our special status and identity of Kashmir. Secondly, Every citizen of India would be able to get job in Kashmir, means they would deprive Kashmiri youth from employment. They would also be able to buy land in Kashmir and would deprive Kashmiris from their own lands as what is happening in Palestine, India is following Israel footprints in changing the dimensions of Kashmir status.

The aforementioned text reference is made to let the masses know the notion of freedom, how one feels when in chains. The people of Kashmir are in chains since long, they were in chains when Mughal’s, Sikhs, Dogra’s, Britishers and Indians ruled them and treated them as slaves, these colonial designs deprived them from their basic rights and right of freedom. They are struggling long for the right of self-determination and freedom against colonial rule that snatched their identity.

Who else can comprehend the meaning of identity crises except them? The sensation of identity gives people the freedom of thought and actions. Achievement of independence is not a piece of cake, masses have to render sacrifices for independence. Its always easy to criticize the country you live in, where you did not play your role but someone else contributed in achieving this status. Freedom is not free, One has to pay the price. Ask us, Kashmiri’s how it feels when you offer your lives just for one word “Freedom” it’s not only a word but survival for those who are paying the price. Ask us, when India kills our people brutally and rape our young daughters and even did not spare our children by committing such heinous acts. Ask us, when our mothers, daughters, children and men die every day, Ask us the meaning of freedom when Indian government uses pellet guns on our kids, slaughters our men. Ask us when India recently initiated another design to scrap article 35A just to deprive us from our property and rights.

Who would respond them of these brutal and heinous acts? We survive and die daily. Consider how we, the Kashmiris are vying for being part of Pakistan, hoisting flags and celebrating 14th August independence Day and paying the price in the form of pellet guns and getting butchered at the hands of Indian Security forces. We celebrate this day, as it gives us real pleasure and happiness and strengthens our resolve to free ourselves from the yoke of Indian occupation and be part of the land of the Pure. Pakistan is our ultimate destination no matter what price in human lives, as our love for Pakistan and freedom is eternal and transcends all time barriers. Long Live Pakistan! Long live Kashmir!

[Maryum Maqsood is an MPhil scholar at NDU Islamabad. Her area of interest is International Relations and Kashmir Case. She can be reached at [email protected] and she tweets @MaryumMaqsood]

