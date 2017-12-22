Kashmir is internationally recognized dispute

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute between Pakistan and India but it is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza during mass contact campaign in Qazighund area of Islamabad said that Kashmir dispute was pertaining to right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people and was pending with the United Nations for last several decades.

He said that India should give up its rigid and unrealistic approach towards Kashmir and come forward to settle the dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations through the implementation of the relevant UN resolutions.

He said that peaceful settlement of the dispute could bring progress and prosperity in the region.

He urged the world community to play an effective role in the settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute.—KMS