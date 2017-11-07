Kashmir an internationally recognized dispute: Waza

Islamabad

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that Kashmir’s freedom struggle is indigenous in nature, which is aimed at securing the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza while addressing a gathering in Shopian said that Jammu & Kashmir was an internationally-recognized dispute under the United Nations’ resolutions. He said that first Indian Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, had also pledged to the Kashmiris to grant them their right to self-determination to decide their political future.—KMS