Kashmir Inc, civil society hold sit-in for Article 35A

Srinagar

To protest attempts to abrogate Article 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir, several trade bodies, industrialists and civil society on Monday held a silent sit-in protest at Pratap Park.

The protestors said tinkering with special status will “rob Kashmir of its special status enjoyed under Article 370 of the Indian constitution”.

Representatives of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir Center for Social and Development Studies, Batamaloo Traders Association, JK Socio Economic Coordination Committee and a faction of Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation participated in the protest.

The trade and civil society has already extended support to Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) protest programme against attempts to abrogate Article 35-A.

The representatives of Kashmir Inc and civil society have also announced a separate three-day long protest demonstrations which also a sit-in protest by veteran trade leader Sampat Prakash on 25 August.—GK

