Kashmir: Humans without Human Rights

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Center of Pakistan and International Relations (COPAIR) organized an international webinar in collaboration with international think tanks and eminent academics on Wednesday in solidarity with the right of Kashmiris to Self-Determination. It also aimed to call global attention towards India’s non-compliance with United Nations Resolutions on Kashmir.

The underlying objective of the online session was to raise voice against the transgressions of basic human rights by fascist Indian regime in IOK. Amna Malik, the President COPAIR commenced the session by sharing the COPAIR embarked on a Global Movement to highlight the grave violations of human rights in IOK by publishing a number of special reports and hosting webinars where foreign dignitaries, diplomats and scholars reiterated the plight of Kashmiri people.

Dr Elaaf Hadi is a Minister plenipotentiary in the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Iraq to the UN and he shed light on the role of international organizations in tackling the challenges like Kashmir. COPAIR is advocating the conundrum and transgressions of civil entitlements in IOK, and call attention to the fascist and Islamophobic ideology of BJP government in India, which is home to more than 180 million Muslims.

The conference was attended by Dr Tehseen Nisar and Babara Gallo from Rome, Dr Ramzay Baroud from GCC, Dr Andelo Santiago from Turkey, Dr Elaaf Hadi (Permanent Mission of Iraq to UN), and Amna Malik (President COPAIR) from Pakistan. Dr Tehseen Nisar, the Advisor COPAIR and South Asian Democratic Forum criticized the BJP Hindutva Ideology and its farfetched implications on the region. She added that the Indian Civil Society should also partake in advocating for the basic civil rights for Kashmiri citizens.

Barabara Gallo, a social activist and representative of a think tank from Italy shared her thoughts about Kashmir as a matchless case of Human Rights violation in the world and requested the international media to echo the voice of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris against the brutal Indian aggression. Finally, Prof. Dr Angelo Santagostino hailing from Turkey shared his well-versed research and analyzed the case with a European vantage point.

He added that the European integration and lessons of FranceGermany detente provide a practical framework and real-time example, which could be imitated in case of Pakistan and India. Amna Malik, the President COPAIR thanked all the participants and endorsed the recommendations provided by panellist which are aligned with the international norms and policy of Pakistan. She stressed that there is a dire need to raise collective voices and to raise the prolonged crisis at national and international level. According to her, highlighting the deprivation of basic civil rights and liberties of innocent Kashmiri people will spiral into a global narrative and will ultimately lead to an arrangement granting the basic human rights to our Kashmiri brethren.