Kashmir has become dreadful battle ground: Gilani

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that Kashmir has become a dreadful battleground due to India’s stubborn approach towards the decade old Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Gilani, while paying tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Bandipora district in a statement, said, “Time and again we have raised our voice for justice to the people of Kashmir, but India’s arrogance and stubbornness is a major stumbling block in the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute.”

“Our right to self-determination is not a sin, especially when the people bear a glorious history of gentle nature and a peace loving mentality,” he added. He said when the people of Kashmir raise their just and legitimate demand for a peaceful settlement of the dispute as promised by the then Indian leadership, they, in turn, get bullets, pellets and disgrace of every kind, at the hands of the occupational forces.

Syed Ali Gilani urged the world community to differentiate between a demand for right to self-determination and terrorism, whether committed by states or non-state elements, and termed the ongoing movement well in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.—INP

