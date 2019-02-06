Kashmir freedom movement strengthening with every passing day

President, PM & FM reiterate country’s principled position on Kashmir

Islamabad

In separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reassured Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will remain consistent in its principled position on the Kashmir issue. The President said the entire Pakistani nation stood with its Kashmiri brethren in their valiant struggle to achieve the legitimate right to self-determination. ‘It was the nation’s firm belief that Kashmiris will succeed in their struggle.’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the freedom movement in Indian Occupied Kashmir was getting strength with every passing day. He deplored that seven decades had passed and the dispute of Jammu and Kashmir remained unresolved. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s unflinching support to the brave people of IOK in their just and legitimate struggle for self-determination against wrongful Indian occupation.

‘India’s consistent denial of this right recognized by the United Nations Security Council resolutions is a telling example of impunity,’ he said.’The human rights violations in IOK are a blot on the conscience of humanity and demand immediate corrective action by the international community.’ He added that the Reports of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on Jammu and Kashmir and the UK’s All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) have lifted the veil off decades of obfuscation by India of massive human rights violations and unspeakable crimes against humanity in the held valley.

The foreign minister also said Pakistan remains committed to finding a just and peaceful resolution to this long standing dispute. ‘Our principled position on the Kashmir dispute is based on none other than the United Nations Security Council resolutions. These resolutions provide for the final disposition of the dispute through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.’ He concluded that this is the core dispute between Pakistan and India. ‘The dream of peace and prosperity of the people of this region will remain elusive without resolving this dispute in accordance with the aspirations of its people. The world community should not forget its obligation towards the people of IOK and understand that continued apathy to the sufferings of the Kashmiri people could have disastrous consequences not only for the region but potentially for the world at large.’—INP

Share on: WhatsApp