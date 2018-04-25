Kashmir figures

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi recently attended the Commonwealth Heads of Governments 2018 deliberations and availing the opportunity of inter-acting with the leaders from friendly countries attending the moot. PM Abbasi was among more than 50 world leaders who called on Queen Elizabeth at the Windsor Castle , shook hands and exchanged greetings with the longest living Queen of the United Kingdom. He also met and shook hands with Prince of Wales Charles Philip at Clearance House among others. The prime minister also met Britain Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of Commonwealth leaders moot at the Windsor Castle and the two leaders discussed matters of bilateral interests and concern that is indeed appreciable.

According to the reports in the media, PM Abbasi apprised his British counterpart about Islamabad’s determined and concerted efforts in fighting terrorism, extremism and militancy and underscored Pakistan’s commitment for peace and stability in Afghanistan , congratulated her on a very efficient steering of the Commonwealth Heads of Governments and also highlighted the plight of the Kashmiri people and urged the international community to respond promptly and effectively to the current human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The PM also underscored the importance and dire need for strengthening of bilateral relations especially in the context of trade and investment and thanked the British Government for the good work being done by its development agency in Pakistan in a commendable manner. British PM Theresa May in response duly appreciated Pakistan Govt and PM Abbasi’s efforts in reaching out to Afghanistan for peace and stability in the war-torn neighbouring country and also in the region as well. Such exchanges of views and interaction between leaders of friendly countries do help in strengthening of existing mutual relations as well as bilateral trade.

ASIM MUNIR

Rawalpindi

Related