‘Kashmir festering legacy of partition, oldest on UN agenda’

Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the pro-India National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal has taken an exception to the assertions of Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh that India “won’t hesitate to cross border”, saying it smacks of a war cry and war mongering which does not behoove a person of his position and authority.

Rajnath while apparently referring to Pakistan had said on Sunday that India can attack its enemies not only on its soil, but also in their territory.

Dr Mustafa Kamal addressing party functionaries in Srinagar while referring to Rajnath’s assertions said, it is unfortunately the language of an arrogant boaster and a bully.—KMS